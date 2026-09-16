Ed Sheeran has broken his silence following Macklemore's claims that he was removed from The Loop tour over his pro-Palestinian advocacy, saying the decision did not come from him.

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, Sheeran addressed the controversy for the first time, expressing sorrow over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East while explaining his role in the tour dispute.

"I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy."

Sheeran said he invited Macklemore to join the tour because he respects him as an artist and had always allowed his opening acts to perform the setlists of their choosing.