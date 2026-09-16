However, after Macklemore's performances in New Jersey, Sheeran said several venues informed his team that they would no longer host the remaining shows if the rapper continued as a support act. He added that he spent days speaking with venue representatives, promoters and people on both sides of the issue — including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — in an effort to find a compromise.
Despite those efforts, Sheeran said the final decision rested with the promoters.
"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."
The British singer also rejected suggestions that he was indifferent to the humanitarian crisis, emphasizing that choosing not to make political statements publicly does not mean he lacks personal convictions.
"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care."
Sheeran explained that he has deliberately kept politics separate from his concerts because his audiences include families and young fans from different backgrounds.
"I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."
While acknowledging Macklemore's commitment to speaking out, Sheeran said he believes "there are different approaches to being an advocate for change" and maintained that his focus has always been on bringing people together through music.
He ended by saying he had spent the past week trying to "build bridges" and find a solution, but ultimately could not change the outcome.