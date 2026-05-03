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‘House of the Dragon’ returns: Targaryen war reignites

With alliances shifting and tensions rising, the upcoming season promises another round of high-stakes drama in the world of dragons and dynasties.
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.Photographs courtesy of HBO Max
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The battle for the Targaryen legacy continues as House of the Dragon returns for its third season, set to premiere on 22 June via HBO Max.

The latest chapter of the HBO Original drama will roll out weekly episodes, culminating in a season finale on 10 August.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.
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Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series — adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood — continues to chronicle the rise and internal conflicts of House Targaryen as power struggles intensify across Westeros.

Season three brings back an ensemble cast led by Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, alongside returning and new faces including Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell and Tom Glynn-Carney.

CARAXES, the dragon ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen.
CARAXES, the dragon ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen.
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.
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Executive produced by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, the series continues under a team of longtime collaborators behind the expanding fantasy franchise.

Viewers can also revisit seasons one and two on HBO Max ahead of the new season’s release.

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