Hogwarts welcomes new generation of wizards

The ensemble further expands with Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among many others portraying familiar students and faculty. Supporting roles include Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley as Vernon and Petunia Dursley, with additional appearances from Johnny Flynn, Bertie Carvel and Katherine Parkinson.

Behind the scenes, the series is helmed by writer and executive producer Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. The project is developed in collaboration with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers including J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

The return to Hogwarts also marks a significant moment for the franchise. The last time audiences saw the wizarding world on the big screen was in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which premiered in July 2011 and concluded the original eight-film saga.

Original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has previously shared his support for the new adaptation, while making it clear he is happy to pass the torch. He noted that McLaughlin will “be better” than him in the role.