Hogwarts welcomes new generation of wizards

A fresh chapter is unfolding at Hogwarts as HBO Max offers a first glimpse into its highly anticipated Harry Potter television reboot — signaling the start of a new generation’s journey into the wizarding world.
Unveiled during the HBO Max UK & Ireland launch event, the teaser for the eight-episode debut season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, sets the tone for a reimagined take on the beloved story. The series is slated to premiere in December 2026 on HBO, with streaming availability on HBO Max across multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, Germany, Italy and the UK and Ireland.
At the heart of this new era is a young boy raised to believe he is anything but extraordinary. Harry Potter’s life changes irrevocably when he receives an unexpected invitation to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. What follows is a discovery of magic, belonging and friendship alongside the looming shadow of a past that refuses to stay buried.
Leading the new cast is Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The halls of Hogwarts are brought to life by a lineup of seasoned performers, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
The ensemble further expands with Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among many others portraying familiar students and faculty. Supporting roles include Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley as Vernon and Petunia Dursley, with additional appearances from Johnny Flynn, Bertie Carvel and Katherine Parkinson.
Behind the scenes, the series is helmed by writer and executive producer Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. The project is developed in collaboration with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers including J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.
The return to Hogwarts also marks a significant moment for the franchise. The last time audiences saw the wizarding world on the big screen was in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which premiered in July 2011 and concluded the original eight-film saga.
Original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has previously shared his support for the new adaptation, while making it clear he is happy to pass the torch. He noted that McLaughlin will “be better” than him in the role.
Radcliffe has likewise expressed that he does not expect to be directly involved in the series, adding that the reboot should have the space to establish its own identity.
More than a retelling, the series positions itself as a deeper, more expansive dive into the world first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, one that aims to grow with a new audience while honoring the magic that made Hogwarts a cultural touchstone.