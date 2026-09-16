The arena is calling once again.

The new official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping offers a closer look at the 50th Hunger Games, bringing a young Haymitch Abernathy into the center of Panem’s most brutal spectacle.

Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story, the prequel returns to the Second Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Games in which twice as many tributes are selected to fight for survival.