The arena is calling once again.
The new official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping offers a closer look at the 50th Hunger Games, bringing a young Haymitch Abernathy into the center of Panem’s most brutal spectacle.
Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story, the prequel returns to the Second Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Games in which twice as many tributes are selected to fight for survival.
The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of Haymitch before he became the hardened mentor known in the original Hunger Games films, as he is forced into the deadly arena alongside other young tributes.
Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes audiences back to a pivotal chapter in Panem’s history while revealing more of the events that shaped Haymitch’s life.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on 20 November 2026.