“My non-negotiable? Basta ’pag hindi nila napapadali ’yung buhay ko. Basta ’pag hindi ako natatrato ng tama, okay na ’yan. Sige, go ka na. Let go na kita,” Barbie said.

Her candid statement reflects a woman who has become increasingly clear about what she expects from a relationship. For Barbie, being with someone is not simply about romance—it should also involve respect, support and the ability to make each other’s lives better.

The actress’ words also underline the importance she places on knowing when to walk away. Instead of holding on to a relationship where she feels she is no longer being treated properly, Barbie said she is prepared to let that person go.

It is a straightforward outlook shaped by self-awareness: a partner should add something positive to one’s life rather than become another source of difficulty.

Barbie has grown up before the cameras, evolving from a young actress into one of her generation’s recognizable television and film personalities. Along with that journey has come a more mature perspective on career, relationships and the boundaries she wants to maintain in her personal life.

Her latest thoughts on love offer a glimpse of that evolution.

While relationships will always require effort and compromise, Barbie appears certain about the line she will not allow anyone to cross—being treated in a way that falls short of what she believes she deserves.

For Barbie Forteza, love may come with challenges, but respect and peace of mind remain non-negotiable.