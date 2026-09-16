“I am very much intentional with everything that I do,” Lopez said, explaining that her goals extend beyond personal achievement. She wants her journey to benefit those who support her and, more importantly, inspire others who may be facing difficult circumstances.

Service has been an important part of her life since she was a teenager. Lopez shared that at 17, she began to understand the importance of helping others, eventually developing an advocacy centered on underprivileged children.

That mission comes from personal experience.

Growing up in a household where her parents worked hard to make ends meet gave Lopez an intimate understanding of the struggles many families face. Instead of distancing herself from those difficult years, she has chosen to make them part of the purpose she now carries onto the international stage.

“It was not an easy journey for me,” she admitted.

Yet those challenges helped shape the woman she has become. Lopez described herself as “authentic, resilient, purposeful,” saying she learned how to transform painful experiences into strength.

Her latest international campaign adds another chapter to an already extensive pageant journey. Before earning the right to represent the Philippines at Miss Grand International 2026, Lopez competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, where she reached the Top 16. She later captured the Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 crown and represented the country at Miss International 2024.

In August, Lopez made history as the inaugural Reina Filipinas Grand International winner, securing the Philippine sash for Miss Grand International 2026.

Now, she enters another international competition carrying lessons accumulated through years of victories, disappointments and personal growth.

For Lopez, however, the destination is not simply about adding another crown to her résumé. Her campaign is rooted in the idea that pageantry can become a vehicle for service, particularly for children and families confronting hardships similar to those she experienced growing up.

“I hope to bring that in my journey towards the Grand International crown,” she said.

As Angelica Lopez takes her Philippine campaign to the global stage, she carries a story built not only around beauty and pageant experience, but around the principle she has chosen to embrace: turning pain into power—and using that power with purpose.