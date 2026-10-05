Villar Group Chairman Manny Villar personally handed over the keys to the siblings and their grandmother.

During the turnover, Villar expressed hope that the new home would give the siblings the stability they need to heal, grow, and pursue their dreams.

The turnover is part of Vista Land’s ongoing push to give Filipino families access to permanent homes and is also part of its “Road to 20” campaign ahead of the company’s 20th anniversary in February 2027.

Vista Land has built a nationwide property portfolio spanning residential developments, commercial centers and master-planned communities. Its housing business is led by Camella, which has established developments across the country.

Allas had worked in Hong Kong to support her five children but was reportedly dismissed from her job after falling ill. She died in 2021 from complications related to late-stage cervical cancer.

A Hong Kong court subsequently ordered her former employer to pay approximately P2 million in damages for wrongful dismissal after learning of her illness.

The family, however, has yet to receive the award after the employer reportedly went into hiding.

Following Allas’ death, the five children relied on the care and support of their aunt, Mary Anne, and their grandmother.

Vista Land said the Camella Palawan property would provide the siblings with a permanent home where they can remain together and rebuild their lives.