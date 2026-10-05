NATO is preparing a new defense strategy centered on drones, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, signaling a potential shift in how member states allocate military spending as the alliance prepares for a possible Russian attack on its eastern flank.
The strategy, known as the “Theory of Victory,” is being developed by Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich and is expected to be presented in Poland on 12 October.
Beyond its military implications, the plan highlights the growing role of technology in defense procurement as NATO members increase spending and assess alternatives to traditional weapons systems.
The proposed strategy would combine conventional forces with low-cost drones, minimally crewed systems and AI-enabled targeting. NATO would use these capabilities alongside land forces to block a potential incursion and, if necessary, disrupt enemy command-and-control systems.
Colonel Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for Grynkewich, said the alliance’s objective is to maintain its military advantage while deterring aggression.
“The Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s theory of victory is simple: maintain NATO’s advantage,” O’Donnell said. “Given the unsettled and complex global security environment, we need to set conditions now to deter aggression and, if necessary, win if attacked.”
The strategy comes as European NATO members ramp up defense budgets and debate how much funding should go toward conventional equipment such as tanks versus newer technologies that have gained prominence during the war in Ukraine.
The document also calls for stronger collective defenses against hybrid threats, including hostile activities that fall below the threshold of conventional warfare.
The United States has separately asked NATO allies about additional forces they could contribute to Grynkewich’s defense plans as Washington reviews its military commitments in Europe.
The growing emphasis on AI and autonomous or minimally crewed systems could further accelerate demand for defense technology, potentially reshaping procurement priorities and investment across NATO’s military-industrial sector.
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