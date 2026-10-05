Globe said repeated theft is undermining investments intended to expand coverage, improve service quality and strengthen network resilience.

“This is no longer simply a matter of stolen equipment. When critical telecommunications infrastructure is damaged or taken, communities can lose connectivity and the investments being made to improve network services are undermined,” Atty. Froilan Castelo, General Counsel of Globe, said on Monday.

“We need stronger, coordinated action across government, law enforcement, local communities, and the telecommunications industry to address this problem.”

Globe is urging the National Telecommunications Commission to bring together telecommunications operators, tower companies, and government agencies to mount a coordinated response.

It is also seeking stronger participation from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, local government units and barangays to strengthen prevention and enforcement.

The telco said barangay and LGU officials could help monitor vulnerable facilities, report suspicious activity, and verify whether individuals working on telecommunications equipment are legitimate and authorized personnel.

Globe also called for greater scrutiny of the illegal sale and purchase of stolen cables and other network materials, which creates a market for stolen telecommunications equipment.

Existing laws, including provisions of the Revised Penal Code and the Anti-Fencing Law, already provide avenues to prosecute theft and the buying or selling of stolen property.

Globe said stronger enforcement and coordination among government agencies, communities, and industry players could help deter further incidents.

The company continues to work with authorities and industry partners to secure network facilities and restore affected sites.