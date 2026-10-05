The new facility will strengthen the company’s ability to serve customers across the Visayas and Mindanao while giving its existing Iligan feedmill greater flexibility to focus on the Mindanao market.

Norie Bermudez, First Vice President and Country Director for Agribusiness-Philippines at Aboitiz Foods, said the Cebu facility would improve the company’s ability to respond to demand across its key markets.

“This new facility is an important step in strengthening our ability to serve customers across the Visayas and Mindanao over the long term,” Bermudez said. “West Cebu Estate provides us with a strategic location and an operating environment that can support the scale and requirements of this project. We look forward to working closely with Aboitiz Economic Estates, and as we bring this new facility to life, we also hope this investment will contribute to the continued development of Cebu and the broader Visayas region.”

West Cebu Estate is a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered industrial estate anchored by the shipbuilding sector. It currently has 14 locators and has generated more than 14,000 jobs.

The entry of Pilmico also broadens the estate’s industrial mix by adding food and agribusiness manufacturing alongside shipbuilding and logistics.

Aboitiz Economic Estates Vice President and Head of the Industrial Commercial Business Unit Clifford Academia said the investment demonstrates how integrated industrial estates can support companies as they expand their operations.

“Welcoming Aboitiz Foods to West Cebu Estate is a significant milestone for the estate and a strong demonstration of the value we aim to create for our locators,” Academia said.

The feedmill will also benefit from Aboitiz Group infrastructure, with power to be supplied by Balamban EnerZone Corp., an AboitizPower subsidiary, and water provided by Aboitiz InfraCapital Estate Water.

The project is expected to generate additional economic activity through jobs, supply chain opportunities, skills development and local business engagement in Cebu and the wider Visayas region.