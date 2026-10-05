State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is urging investors to take part in the latest Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering after RTB32 drew strong demand at auction, with the public offer set to end on 7 October.
The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received P188.64 billion in tenders for RTB32, or 6.29 times the initial P30-billion offering. The BTr accepted P84.87 billion worth of RTB32 subscriptions at the auction.
DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael de Jesus said RTB32 offers individual investors a fixed return over a relatively short 2.5-year maturity. The bonds carry a 6.875-percent gross annual interest rate and require a minimum investment of P5,000.
“This latest issuance of RTB32 offers a viable opportunity for Filipinos to access an affordable and low-risk investment, while also enjoying higher interest rates over a shorter period,” he said.
Launched on 29 September, the public offer runs until 7 October, with issuance and settlement scheduled for 12 October 2026. The bonds will mature on 12 April 2029.
DBP is among the Joint Lead Issue Managers for the latest RTB issuance, which forms part of the BTr’s 25th anniversary of the retail bond program.
The Treasury will also conduct a Switch Program that will allow holders of eligible bonds to exchange their existing holdings for RTB32 and receive accrued interest up to the issuance date.
Investors can purchase RTB32 through any of DBP’s 153 branches nationwide. De Jesus said the RTB program would allow more Filipinos to participate in the financial system while supporting the government’s financing requirements.
Finance Secretary Frederick Go said the RTB program allows individual investors to build their financial resources while helping fund government priorities.
“RTBs connect two important goals: helping Filipinos build their own financial future, while contributing to the future of the Philippines,” he said.
“They allow individuals, including those who may be new to investing, to participate in the country’s financial markets and build their savings over time,” he added.
National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza said expanding access to RTBs is also part of efforts to improve financial inclusion.
“Financial inclusion is not simply about allowing more people to invest. It is also about creating meaningful opportunities for Filipinos to participate in the growth and development of the economy,” Almanza said.
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