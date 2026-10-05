State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is urging investors to take part in the latest Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering after RTB32 drew strong demand at auction, with the public offer set to end on 7 October.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received P188.64 billion in tenders for RTB32, or 6.29 times the initial P30-billion offering. The BTr accepted P84.87 billion worth of RTB32 subscriptions at the auction.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael de Jesus said RTB32 offers individual investors a fixed return over a relatively short 2.5-year maturity. The bonds carry a 6.875-percent gross annual interest rate and require a minimum investment of P5,000.

“This latest issuance of RTB32 offers a viable opportunity for Filipinos to access an affordable and low-risk investment, while also enjoying higher interest rates over a shorter period,” he said.

Launched on 29 September, the public offer runs until 7 October, with issuance and settlement scheduled for 12 October 2026. The bonds will mature on 12 April 2029.