The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, 16 September, warned the public against individuals who claim to be officials of the agency.
The DPWH issued the advisory after learning that an individual has been introducing himself as an official of the department.
Based on information it received, the department said the person, who claims to be DPWH Bulacan 1st District Officer-in-Charge Engineer Kenneth Edward Fernando, has been soliciting money from the public.
“Pinapaalalahanan ang publiko na ang DPWH ay hindi humihingi ng pera kapalit ng anumang pabor or serbisyo at iwasang makipagtransaksiyon sa sinumang nagpapanggap na opisyal o kawani ng DPWH nang walang kaukulang beripikasyon,” said the agency.
(The public is reminded that the DPWH does not ask for money in exchange for favors or services and is advised to avoid making transactions with persons who pose as DPWH officials or personnel.)
In September last year, the DPWH issued an advisory warning the public against bogus callers who claimed to be officials of the department.
At that time, the agency noted that the callers used the names of Undersecretary Ador Canlas, Human Resource and Administrative Service Director Vanessa Del Rosario and Stakeholders Relations Service Director Randy Del Rosario.