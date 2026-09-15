“We are calling for the inclusion of the hazing case because that is the justice being demanded for the slain Reneboy Baterbonia,” Espejo said in an interview.

Espejo claimed the hazing allegation was dropped after the case reached the DOJ, despite an earlier investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) that allegedly linked the incident to a hazing activity involving members of the Ateneo basketball team.

“Bakit nawala ang hazing na kaso?” Espejo said.

He called on the DOJ to include the hazing allegation in the cases arising from Baterbonia’s death.

CIDG probe

The CIDG earlier recommended the filing of complaints under Republic Act 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act, against former Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin and 11 others, according to reports.

The police investigation also recommended homicide and/or reckless imprudence resulting in homicide complaints against Baldwin and other team officials, citing alleged lapses in ensuring the players’ safety during the water-based activity.

The DOJ confirmed receiving a supplemental referral from the CIDG on 1 July recommending homicide and/or reckless imprudence resulting in homicide charges against Baldwin and other respondents.

The investigation stemmed from the deaths of Baterbonia and Nigerian player Divine Adili, who drowned during the team-building activity at a beach resort in Dipaculao.

Police earlier said Baterbonia died from asphyxia by drowning, based on a post-mortem examination certificate. The police report in their possession did not mention bruises on his body.

Aurora police also said no weights or foreign objects were found attached to the victims’ remains.

Group seeks accountability

Espejo claimed Baterbonia had bruises on several parts of his body, including his legs, hands and back.

He clarified that the hazing allegation applied only to Baterbonia, whom he said had multiple bruises, while Adili had none.

The claim has not been independently established by the available police findings.

The DOJ has yet to announce a final resolution of the criminal complaints.

Espejo said Makata ng Bayan would continue pressing for accountability and justice for Baterbonia and Adili.