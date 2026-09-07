Coincidentally, the men’s basketball team will play their first match of the season against University of the East on 16 September, 100 days since the passing of Adili and Baterbonia.

The two tragically passed away last 8 June due to drowning during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The Blue Eagles marked their return on the hardcourt two months after staying away from the spotlight as they joined the 2026 Pinoyliga Big Dance, where they finished with a 3-1 win-loss slate and reached the semifinals stage.

Their journey was cut short as they fell to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in the semis stage, 68-76.

The Katipunan-based squad showed the depth of their roster as they also played their first matches under the tutelage of new head coach Louie Alas and team manager Nico Salva.

The decorated mentor also brought in reinforcements as RJ Jazul and Kerby Raymundo are included in the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Jazul and Raymundo played under Alas’ leadership for the Letran Knights in NCAA.

