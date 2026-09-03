Former Ateneo men’s basketball coach Tab Baldwin and eight others have been named respondents in a Department of Justice investigation into the deaths of student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.
Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said the respondents are undergoing regular preliminary investigation, with the first hearing held Monday and the submission of counter-affidavits set for 15 September.
Facing complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide are Thomas Anthony Baldwin, Grant Dearns, Dean Caesar B. Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Soriano Romero, Reynaldo C. Jacinto Jr., John Eric Quiambao Rueca, Ceasar Vincent Javellana Elumba, Emmanuel Toribio Fernandez and Vincent Raphael M. Mangulabnan.
The cases stem from the 8 June drowning deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.
Dato said an anti-hazing charge could not be considered dismissed because no complaint under that law had been formally docketed.
He added that the evidence submitted by the Philippine National Police met the threshold for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.
Dato said the offense is bailable because it carries a penalty of not more than six years.