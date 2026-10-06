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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has suspended Omni Aviation’s flight and ground training operations for seven days following the emergency landing of aircraft RP-C8864 in Arayat, Pampanga, on 3 October.
The suspension took effect on 4 October as a precautionary measure while CAAP investigates the incident.
The pilot-in-command was also suspended for seven days from exercising privileges as a pilot and flight instructor.
CAAP said the measures are intended to safeguard flight operations, aviation personnel and the public while the investigation is underway.