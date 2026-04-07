Cainta mayor undergoes second heart procedure

Keith Nieto has undergone a second medical procedure following a heart operation earlier this year, according to a social media post.
Nieto said the procedure was performed on 6 April, focusing on the right side of his heart.
“I woke up early this morning. I promised my doctor that I would return on Easter Monday for my second medical procedure. This time the right side of the heart,” Nieto said.
He shared that his doctor had seen photos of him joining a Good Friday procession prior to the procedure.
“Doc, I made a promise, and people are used to having me around. But I'm ready now, let's push through with it,” he said.
According to Nieto, the procedure lasted nearly two hours.
“They woke me up and brought me to the recovery room. Then my doctor came in, showed the blockage on the right side of my heart. One is labeled as 90 percent blocked, while the other two are 50 percent blocked,” he said.
The mayor added that he asked his doctor about being discharged the same day, and was instead prescribed medication, including blood thinners.
In January, Nieto underwent heart surgery after an angiogram revealed multiple artery blockages.