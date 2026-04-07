Cainta mayor undergoes second heart procedure

He shared that his doctor had seen photos of him joining a Good Friday procession prior to the procedure.

“Doc, I made a promise, and people are used to having me around. But I'm ready now, let's push through with it,” he said.

According to Nieto, the procedure lasted nearly two hours.

“They woke me up and brought me to the recovery room. Then my doctor came in, showed the blockage on the right side of my heart. One is labeled as 90 percent blocked, while the other two are 50 percent blocked,” he said.

The mayor added that he asked his doctor about being discharged the same day, and was instead prescribed medication, including blood thinners.

In January, Nieto underwent heart surgery after an angiogram revealed multiple artery blockages.