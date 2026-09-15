The truck was reportedly traveling from Isabela through the Paracelis road toward Bakun, Benguet.

Responders rushed to the area after the incident was reported to the Bontoc Emergency Operations Center. Multiple rescue teams from government agencies and nearby municipalities were deployed to conduct search and extraction operations.

Seven passengers were rescued and transported to Bontoc General Hospital for emergency treatment and assessment.

Search and rescue operations were still ongoing as of press time, with responders continuing to search the steep slope for the other passengers.