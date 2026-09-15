BONTOC, Mountain Province — Seven passengers were rescued and brought to a hospital while around 20 others were believed to be missing after a truck plunged into a more than 50-meter-deep ravine along the Talubin-Barlig road in Sitio Jakap, Talubin, Bontoc, Mountain Province, on Tuesday, 15 September 2026.
The elf truck reportedly carried 27 passengers when it went off the road at around 12:40 p.m. and fell between 50 and 100 meters down a steep slope.
The truck was reportedly traveling from Isabela through the Paracelis road toward Bakun, Benguet.
Responders rushed to the area after the incident was reported to the Bontoc Emergency Operations Center. Multiple rescue teams from government agencies and nearby municipalities were deployed to conduct search and extraction operations.
Seven passengers were rescued and transported to Bontoc General Hospital for emergency treatment and assessment.
Search and rescue operations were still ongoing as of press time, with responders continuing to search the steep slope for the other passengers.