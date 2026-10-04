NAGA CITY – The Sorsogon Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported that the province of Sorsogon has logged a cumulative number of 2,302 dengue cases since January until September.
Based on the data from the Sorsogon Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit and Field Health Services Information System released Thursday, 1 October, the provincial capital Sorsogon City had the highest number of cases with 631 while the least number of cases was recorded from Magallanes (16). All of the 15 localities in Sorsogon recorded dengue cases from January 1 to September 12.
The Sorsogon PHO reminded the public to implement the Department of Health’s “4S Kontra Dengue” strategy which stands for “search and destroy” of mosquito-breeding sites at least twice a week, “self-protect” by using mosquito repellent, “seek early consultation” when they notice symptoms, and “support fogging/spraying” against mosquitoes.
Residents are also told to implement the 4T habit (Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, Takip) in their own homes to remove any places where mosquitoes might breed.
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