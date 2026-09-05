Combined forces from the Labo police and Army based in Camarines Norte coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bicol in the conduct of the arrest of the suspects who were caught attempting to sell the illegal drugs to a poseur buyer, the report said.

During the subsequent search, the suspects yielded two medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the “shabu,” weighing 7.14 grams with a street value of P48,552.

The suspects were taken to the Labo police station for proper disposition. They will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”