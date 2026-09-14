The redevelopment is expected to strengthen Market! Market!’s role as a retail and mobility hub in BGC as the district prepares for the arrival of the Metro Manila Subway.

“We are committed to reinventing and modernizing Market! Market! for its next act,” said Meean B. Dy, chairman of SSECC and president and CEO of Ayala Land.

“For us, renewal does not simply mean building something new. It means looking again at the places we already have, understanding how cities and communities have changed around them and investing in them so they can create even more value for the next generation.”

The planned improvements will be linked to BCDA’s transit-oriented development plans for the property. A portion of Market! Market!’s Central Plaza will be repurposed to support the future Bonifacio Global City Station of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said the partnership would help maximize the economic and social value of government assets while improving connectivity within BGC.

“Market! Market! has long served as an accessible bridge connecting everyday Filipinos to the opportunities within BGC. As we integrate major mobility infrastructure such as the Metro Manila Subway into this development, BCDA and Ayala Land are together building a seamless, future-ready urban center that truly serves the public,” he said.