“Our number one problem is empty-container handling by international shipping lines,” Zapata said in a radio interview.

She explained that truckers are sometimes unable to make another trip because empty containers remain on their trucks for days or even weeks due to a lack of return space provided by shipping lines.

“We keep paying rental fees and parking fees. Of course, you also cannot neglect the driver and helper. You have to support them,” she called.

Zapata also complained that shipping lines impose detention charges even when truckers are unable to return containers because no space is available.

“Then when we are ready to return it, they have no space, yet we are the ones being penalized through what they call detention charges,” she said.

Describing the industry’s current situation as “even worse than during the pandemic,” the CTAP chief said high fuel costs, truck bans and other road restrictions have further squeezed operators.

“If you make only one or two trips in a week, prepare yourself to lose money. You’re not earning. You’re even paying out of pocket,” she lamented.