A candidate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) decided to withdraw his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Monday, 14 September.

Nasser Dalgan filed a statement of withdrawal before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), withdrawing his COC for representative of the 5th District of Maguindanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the commission’s Law Department declared Dalgan’s COC withdrawn upon receiving his statement of withdrawal.

The Law Department has already sent Dalgan a letter informing him that his name will remain on the ballots despite his withdrawal from the race.

“However, you shall not be voted for, and any votes cast in your favor shall be considered stray,” it informed the candidate of the Bangsamoro Party (BAPA).

The Comelec earlier canceled the COC of candidate Anwar Alamada of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), who was also running for the same position.

With Alamada and Dalgan no longer in the race, only one candidate remains for the 5th District of Maguindanao del Sur: Rafsanjani Ali of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).