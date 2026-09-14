The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday said it successfully concluded the 20th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) from 12 to 13 September 2026, in the Sulu Sea with the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The AFP said the activity enhanced interoperability among participating forces, strengthened maritime security, and supported information-sharing and coordination. It also contributed to a safer and more peaceful region by improving the participating forces’ shared understanding of activities at sea.