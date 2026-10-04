Much of the funding was intended for agricultural inputs under the rice, corn and high-value crop programs, but COA said a significant portion remained undistributed to beneficiaries at year-end.

“Despite the procurement and delivery of various agricultural inputs, most items remained undistributed as of year-end, with several already delivered to RFO V or for delivery/distribution, yet reflected zero physical accomplishment,” COA said in its annual audit report.

The audit showed that several programs had no indicated distribution lists and failed to meet physical targets.

RFO V attributed the delays to the timing of distribution, saying assistance was aligned with planting schedules, product quality requirements and logistical considerations.

“The Management explained that the non-attainment of physical accomplishments is not an actual delay in the delivery of assistance but is due to the intentional timing of distribution,” COA said.

The regional office maintained that the timing was part of proper program implementation.

State auditors, however, said the explanation ran counter to the purpose of the Quick Response Fund, which is intended to provide timely assistance for recovery after disasters.

COA noted that the funds were meant to address the effects of Typhoons Kristine and Pepito in 2024, as well as Tropical Depression Crising.

“Despite the lapse of several months and the prior identification of affected beneficiaries, a significant portion of inputs remained undistributed as of year-end, indicating undue delays on the provision of the assistance,” the report said.

COA recommended that the DA immediately distribute the remaining inventory to intended beneficiaries and submit reports confirming the delivery of assistance.

It also directed the department’s regional offices to ensure Quick Response Funds are used strictly for immediate relief and recovery rather than treated as inventory for regular or seasonal distribution.