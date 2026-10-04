CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Fourteen persons were arrested in 11 separate operations against illegal gambling across CALABARZON, according to Police Regional Office 4A reports.

Six operations were conducted in Cavite, one in Laguna and four in Batangas, targeting activities including basketball ending, bookies, cara y cruz and mahjong.

In Cavite, police carried out operations in Bacoor, Silang and Dasmariñas. Four separate operations in Silang resulted in four arrests over alleged unauthorized ending activities, while two suspects were apprehended in Dasmariñas in an operation against cara y cruz.

Suspected illegal drugs were also recovered in some of the operations.

In Bacoor, police reported recovering about 2.44 grams of suspected marijuana from a suspect arrested during an anti-illegal gambling operation.

In Dasmariñas, about 0.36 gram of suspected shabu was recovered following the arrest of two persons, while another gambling operation in Rosario yielded about 0.17 gram of suspected shabu.

In Laguna, a suspect was arrested in Barangay Punta, Calamba City for allegedly collecting bets for an unauthorized STL bookies operation.

Police also conducted operations in Lipa, Nasugbu, Rosario and Balayan. Three persons were arrested in Nasugbu after allegedly being caught playing mahjong for money, while separate operations targeted suspected bookies activities in Lipa and Balayan.

Police said appropriate complaints are being prepared or filed against the suspects, with additional drug charges pursued in cases where suspected illegal drugs were recovered.