He called on reservists to fulfill their role in force and mission replication and support, particularly in addressing gaps in the active force structure.

“From community-based disaster response to deterrence and the protection of the country’s territorial and maritime domains, the Reserve Force has an important role in advancing national unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.”

As of recent military updates, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Command (AFPRESCOM) manages a force of roughly 1.2 million reservists nationwide.

The vast majority of this manpower belongs to the Philippine Army, which has more than 1 million personnel in its reserve component.

The overall reserve force is segmented into three primary readiness categories: the Standby Reserve, with more than 1.1 million personnel; the Ready Reserve, with more than 86,000 personnel; and the Affiliated Reserve.

The Standby Reserve is the largest category and is composed of individuals who can be mobilized in times of total war or national emergencies.

The Ready Reserve includes organized units that can be rapidly deployed to assist active military forces in combat, security operations or localized disaster response.

The Affiliated Reserve consists of specialized civilian groups, technical experts and corporate partners, including power, water and engineering utility workers, who are structured to serve as institutional force multipliers.