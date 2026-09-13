The Commission on Elections has ordered an investigation into possible election offenses involving a disqualified candidate in the 14 September Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliamentary elections.

In an order and writ of execution dated 13 September, the Comelec en banc directed its Law Department to investigate possible election offenses committed by Anwar Salipada Alamada, who had been disqualified from running as representative of Maguindanao del Sur’s 5th District.

The order follows an en banc resolution dated 27 August affirming the Comelec Second Division’s 1 July ruling canceling Alamada’s certificate of candidacy.

Comelec said Alamada committed a deliberate and material misrepresentation in his COC in violation of Section 12, Article VII of Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The provision requires a candidate for district representative to have resided in the district for at least one year immediately before election day.

Alamada has asked the Supreme Court to reverse the Comelec ruling.

In its 13 September order, Comelec directed electoral boards to implement the 27 August resolution and treat votes cast for Alamada as stray votes.

The poll body also instructed the Provincial Board of Canvassers of Maguindanao del Sur to exclude votes cast for Alamada and not proclaim him even if he receives the highest number of votes.