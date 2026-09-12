SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — Job seekers and entrepreneurs trooped to the “Trabaho at Negosyo Jobs Fair” at SM City La Union on 12 September 2026.
The fair was conducted through a partnership among the Provincial Government of La Union, Go Negosyo and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) La Union. Organized alongside the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), La Union Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) and Local Economic Enterprise Investments and Promotion Office (LEEIPO), the event focused on providing employment opportunities, mentorship programs and business advice to local job seekers, emerging entrepreneurs and youth leaders.
La Union Gov. Mario Eduardo C. Ortega stressed the role of unity in creating opportunities for applicants and highlighted the importance of mentorship programs in strengthening entrepreneurial skills. La Union Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Anne Maureen Tan, as well as Board Members Chary Nisce, Alyssa Sibuma and Miguel Magsaysay, also expressed their support for the event.
The job fair presented 29 local and national job openings from 24 private companies and five government agencies. Participating private employers included LORMA, SM and Rang-ay Bank, while government agencies included TESDA, DOLE, SSS and Pag-IBIG. In addition to employment postings, the event featured public service booths and mentorship sessions covering entrepreneurship skills for prospective business owners and interested youth leaders.