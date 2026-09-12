SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — Job seekers and entrepreneurs trooped to the “Trabaho at Negosyo Jobs Fair” at SM City La Union on 12 September 2026.

The fair was conducted through a partnership among the Provincial Government of La Union, Go Negosyo and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) La Union. Organized alongside the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), La Union Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) and Local Economic Enterprise Investments and Promotion Office (LEEIPO), the event focused on providing employment opportunities, mentorship programs and business advice to local job seekers, emerging entrepreneurs and youth leaders.