The members are expected to utilize the facility that will expedite the drying of rice and lessen the loss from post harvest operations, as well as expenses on processing. The new infrastructure will boost the productivity and income of the farmers of the cooperative.

Palay (rice) production in Aklan reached 31,280 metric tons during the first quarter of 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Rice is the primary crop in the province, covering an effective planting area of over 42,000 hectares.

Around 38,747 farmers manage the local rice fields across the province. Meanwhile, production recovered following earlier setbacks from dry weather and El Niño conditions, supported by new regional interventions.