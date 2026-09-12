Some 2,945 farmer-members of the Integrated Barangays of Numancia Multi-Purpose Cooperative are set to benefit from the Rice Processing System 2 (RPS 2) that was donated under the RCEF Mechanization Program in the town of Numanci, Aklan on 10 September 2026.
The said infrastructure will support the farmers' postharvest operations after it was inaugurated and turned over to the association. With an allotted budget of P61-million and is composed of a multi-stage rice mill with a capacity of two to three tons per hour, as well as two recirculating dryers with a drying capacity of six tons per batch.
The members are expected to utilize the facility that will expedite the drying of rice and lessen the loss from post harvest operations, as well as expenses on processing. The new infrastructure will boost the productivity and income of the farmers of the cooperative.
Palay (rice) production in Aklan reached 31,280 metric tons during the first quarter of 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Rice is the primary crop in the province, covering an effective planting area of over 42,000 hectares.
Around 38,747 farmers manage the local rice fields across the province. Meanwhile, production recovered following earlier setbacks from dry weather and El Niño conditions, supported by new regional interventions.