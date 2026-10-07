LTFRB reported Wednesday that the practice violates the rules and regulations of the LTFRB as it provides access to TNVS units to offer transport services to the riding public despite the absence of a valid authority.

The agency announced the opening for application will start on Thursday, 8 October 8, and will run for 30 calendar days with submissions exclusively processed online through the official LTFRB digital platform and other portal designated by the agency.

“It is the policy of both the DOTr and the LTFRB that no driver or operator be left behind by a regulatory intervention occasioned by the fault of another, and denying them an opportunity to regularize would cause undue hardship and disrupt the continuity of adequate transport services,” Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said, citing the memorandum circular 2026-111.

He, however, said that applications may be filed directly by individual TNVS operators or by accredited TNCs through their authorized representatives on behalf of eligible drivers.

Pua emphasized that the policy applies strictly to unauthorized units listed in the validated masterlists previously submitted by TNCs.

The LTFRB official clarified that the memorandum circular does not represent a general opening for new TNVS applications across the board, nor does it waive any administrative liabilities incurred by TNCs for onboarding unauthorized vehicles.

The policy covers the MUCEP (Metro Manila Urban Transportation Integration Study Update and Capacity Enhancement Program) area with additional submissions beyond the deadline will not be accepted.

Guidelines also stated that the total number of regularization slots will match the number of unauthorized TNVS units identified in the validated masterlists and official board records.

The LTFRB noted that vehicles must meet specific conditions on the matters concerning roadworthiness to qualify for the regularization program.

The rules stated that only motor vehicles whose plate numbers appear on the validated masterlist submitted for investigation are eligible to apply.

“Vehicles must undergo and pass a roadworthiness test at an LTFRB-recognized Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC),” LTFRB reported.

“Proof of inspection must be transmitted electronically from the PMVIC directly to the LTFRB system before a Provisional Authority (PA) can be issued,” it added.

The LTFRB stressed that vehicles exceeding the standard seven-year age limit are ineligible while overage units may be dropped and replaced with a qualified substitute vehicle in accordance with existing LTFRB rules before receiving authority.

The agency noted that applicants are no longer required to manually upload their Personal Passenger Accident Insurance (PPAI) policies.

“Insurance coverage must instead be acquired directly from an accredited provider integrated into the LTFRB system, allowing policy details to automatically reflect in the applicant's online portal,” LTFRB said.

The agency, meanwhile, confirmed that certain previous restrictions—specifically the three-year vehicle model limitation and the five-vehicle cap per applicant outlined in MC No. 2026-008—will not apply to applications filed under this memorandum circular.