The planned facility will house up to 150 dairy cows and is expected to produce about 75 heifers per cycle and roughly 640,000 liters of milk annually.

It will also serve as a center for dairy animal breeding, rehabilitation and management, as well as farmer training, academic instruction, research and technology demonstrations.

NDA Administrator Marcus Antonius T. Andaya said the project reflects the agency’s long-term goal of establishing a stock farm in every region.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity to build not only a productive dairy facility, but also a center where knowledge, technology, research, and actual dairy farming converge. By working with CPSU, we can strengthen the local dairy value chain while creating opportunities for students, farmers, and communities in the region. This also supports the NDA’s long term vision of establishing a stock farm per every region to boost productivity at a regional level,” Andaya said.

The facility will include cattle sheds, a milking parlor, silage bunker, quarantine and feed storage areas, fencing, waste management systems, forage areas, utilities, alternative energy sources and research facilities.

The partnership comes as dairy production in the Negros Island Region continues to grow. NDA data showed the region produced 1.12 million liters of milk in the first half of 2026, accounting for 4.43 percent of national output and up 8.11 percent from 1.04 million liters during the same period last year.

NDA Western Visayas OIC Department Manager Vicente B. Bitolinamisa III said the project would improve the agency’s ability to provide quality, acclimatized dairy animals while giving farmers and students access to modern dairy production technologies.