Tuvilla added that the charred bodies were found inside the economy section of the ferry.

Earlier, the PCG reported that 43 passengers were rescued, while more than 80 were still missing.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), on the other hand, said it is actively supporting the ongoing search and rescue operations.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said AFP air and naval assets, "together with our personnel on the ground, are being utilized to augment the multi-agency search and rescue effort."

"An NC212i aircraft has conducted aerial surveillance in the area, while a SOKOL helicopter through Western Command has been conducting search and rescue operations. S-70i Black Hawk helicopters are also prepositioned and ready to provide additional support as needed," Padilla said.

"The Western Naval Command is likewise employing available naval assets for the ongoing maritime search and rescue operations, with additional capabilities being coordinated as necessary," she added.

According to Padilla, the AFP remains in close coordination with the concerned government agencies and responders.

"Our personnel and available assets remain ready to respond and provide whatever assistance and capability are needed to support the continuing search, rescue, and recovery efforts," she said.

"Our priority is the safe recovery of those who may still be unaccounted for, and the AFP will continue to do its part in this whole-of-government response," Padilla said.