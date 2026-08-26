Bianca completed K-12 but did not immediately proceed to college. By the time she had become financially independent at 18, she had taken on a responsibility that went far beyond her career in show business. She welcomed Sam into her care, helped raise her and eventually shouldered her education.

The decision carried special meaning for Bianca, who lost her mother when she was only five and her father five years later. She was raised by her paternal grandmother, Vicky Umali, whose love and guidance would later influence the way Bianca cared for her own family.

Instead of prioritizing herself when she began earning enough to support an education, Bianca chose to give Sam the chance to study first. The actress also considered the circumstances of Sam’s two younger sisters, hoping that helping her cousin earn a degree could eventually create opportunities for the rest of their family.

Her sacrifice eventually bore fruit when Sam completed a Multimedia Arts degree at the College of Saint Benilde.

Watching her cousin graduate became more than an academic milestone for Bianca. It gave her a sense of fulfillment similar to what a parent might experience after seeing a child reach an important goal. It also helped her understand more deeply the sacrifices her grandmother had made while raising her.

The experience became Bianca’s own way of paying forward the care she received growing up. While building a demanding career in entertainment, she chose to invest in another person’s future, believing that her own chance to study would still be waiting when the time was right.

That time, she now feels, has finally arrived.

With Sam already a graduate and now helping Bianca with her work, the actress is preparing to become a college student herself.

Bianca has yet to settle on a degree program, but interior design is among the possibilities she is seriously considering. She is also exploring the option of enrolling in a larger university as she determines which academic path best fits her interests and future plans.

What is certain is her enthusiasm about returning to school.

For Bianca, entering college in her mid-20s is not a story about being late. It is the continuation of a dream she willingly placed aside while helping someone else achieve hers.

Her journey also reflects the values shaped by a childhood marked by loss, responsibility and the love of the grandmother who raised her. Years after choosing her cousin’s education over her own, Bianca is finally ready to give herself the same opportunity.

This time, the student she is preparing to send to college is herself.