The operation was led by the Sta. Praxedes Police Station with personnel from the 203rd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 2 and the 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The teams implemented a search warrant for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The warrant, together with a seizure order dated September 9, 2026, was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in Ballesteros, Cagayan.

Police said the search resulted in the recovery of 39 sealed orange straws, three black straws and one green straw containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The seized substance had an estimated total weight of 99.5 grams and a stated standard drug price of ₱676,600.

Also seized was a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol with its serial number allegedly erased, one magazine, 22 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, four packs of transparent plastic sachets, three wallets or pouches, two pairs of scissors and P113,650 in cash in various denominations.

The suspect and seized items were brought to the Sta. Praxedes Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

PRO2 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the operating units for the coordinated operation against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

Rodriguez said the operation demonstrated the police regional office’s continued campaign against illegal drugs and firearms that could be used in criminal activities, while emphasizing that police operations must remain within the bounds of law and respect for the rights of citizens.

The PRO2 chief also urged residents to continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities and report information concerning suspected illegal activities in their communities.

The police regional office said it would continue its campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms and other forms of criminality across the Cagayan Valley region.