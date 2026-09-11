“Sometimes, I read comments na: ‘Since naging mommy ako, parang napabayaan ko na ’yong sarili ko. Hindi ko na alam kung pa’no bumalik sa dating ako,’” Jessy shared.

Instead of focusing on returning to her former self, Jessy believes mothers can learn to appreciate the person they are becoming. For her, motherhood does not erase a woman’s identity; it introduces another version of it.

“If you learn to accept and love yourself, in this season in your life, you can actually be better,” she said.

Jessy also emphasized acceptance as an important part of moving through the physical, emotional and personal changes that motherhood can bring.

“The only way for you to move forward is acceptance,” she explained. “You learn how to grow with your new self. Still you, but a different version of you.”

Her reflection offers a reassuring perspective for mothers who may sometimes compare themselves with who they were before having children. Rather than treating change as something that needs to be undone, Jessy sees it as part of growth.

For the actress, motherhood may have created a different Jessy, but it remains the same woman—now carrying new experiences, priorities and a deeper understanding of herself.