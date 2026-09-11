“We will always be ready and willing to support the government in any way we can to help make the lives of our fellow Filipinos easier,” Villar Group Secretary Ferdinand Sabillo said.

With the newly acquired, DOTr Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez vowed to further expedite the extension project on the country’s oldest rapid transit line.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had ordered for all requirements for the right-of-way to be cleared and resolved at the soonest possible time to speed up the construction of railway systems and other mass transport projects,” Lopez said.

“This is a big development for commuters in Las Piñas and Cavite to ease travel times on a daily basis,” he added.

On top of the assistance that the ROW had on commuters, LRTA Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera said that the Villar Group’s donation also reduced government spending.

The LRT-1 Cavite extension project began construction in April 2019, costing a projected ₱64.915 billion through a hybrid financial model consisting assistance from foreign and private investments.

Under the 2027 National Expenditure Program, the project was allocated ₱1.17 billion—a near 32 percent increase from the ₱799 million it was allocated in the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

The DOTr said that the property it was donated provided ample land to complete its activities on the remaining portions of the extension project.

Upon completion, the project is expected to cater to nearly 300,000 additional passengers on a daily basis, drastically reducing travel times from Cavite to different parts of Metro Manila.