Enderun Colleges has partnered with the Chungnam Provincial Branch of the Korea Federation of Korean Restaurants, also known as the Korea Food Service Industry Association, to expand international opportunities in culinary education and industry collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Yoon Seok-Yong, president of the Chungnam Provincial Branch of the Korea Federation of Korean Restaurants, and Daniel Perez, chief operating officer of Enderun Colleges, during a ceremony at the Enderun campus in Taguig City.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will explore joint initiatives in culinary education, research, product development, student internships, educational visits, faculty engagement, entrepreneurship and industry exchange.

The agreement also opens opportunities to develop employment pathways for qualified Enderun graduates in South Korea’s food service sector.

Enderun said the partnership builds on its experiential learning approach in hospitality and culinary arts, where students receive hands-on training, international exposure and opportunities to work with industry practitioners.

The collaboration also complements Enderun’s global internship network, which gives students exposure to international hospitality standards and helps develop cultural awareness, adaptability and leadership skills.

Formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed on 29 July 2026, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing future hospitality professionals through industry engagement and cross-border collaboration.

Enderun Colleges and the Korea Food Service Industry Association said they hope the partnership will contribute to the growth of the Philippine and South Korean food service sectors.