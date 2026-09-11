Before the burial, Cardinal Tagle led the funeral Mass and interment rites at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar.

Relatives, friends, clergy members and lay faithful of the diocese attended the rites.

“With grateful hearts we entrust the soul of Tatay Maning to the loving mercy of God,” the diocese said.

“May he rest in God's eternal peace and loving embrace,” it added.

Tatay Maning died on 6 September at the age of 96.

Following his death, Pope Leo XIV conveyed his condolences to Tagle, who serves as pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of your dear father, Manuel Tagle Sr., I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Eminence, to your beloved mother, and to the entire family,” the pontiff said.

“Praying for his eternal rest, I assure my spiritual closeness to all who mourn his loss in the sure hope which draws its strength from the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he added.