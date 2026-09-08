“Praying for his eternal rest, I assure my spiritual closeness to all who mourn his loss in the sure hope which draws its strength from the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he added.

Pope Leo XIV also imparted his apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace.

Cardinal Tagle currently serves as pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

His father, fondly known as Tatay Manning, died on 6 September at the age of 96.

The Diocese of Imus said his remains are lying in state at Cases Hall of the Bishop’s Home in Imus, Cavite.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, 10 September.