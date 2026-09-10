Originally released in 1984, “Sister Stella L.” stars Vilma Santos in one of the most significant dramatic performances of her career. She portrays Sister Stella Legaspi, a nun whose growing awareness of the struggles surrounding her leads her toward deeper involvement in issues of labor, injustice and human dignity.

Directed by Mike De Leon, the film became notable for combining personal transformation with a powerful examination of Philippine society. More than four decades after its original release, its return provides younger moviegoers an opportunity to experience an important Filipino film on the big screen while allowing longtime audiences to revisit it in restored form.

The 4K presentation also underscores the importance of film restoration and preservation in keeping significant works of Philippine cinema accessible to succeeding generations.

Those hoping to attend the September 20 screening may register online beginning September 15, 2026, at 6 p.m.

With “Sister Stella L.” back in theaters, an enduring piece of Filipino cinematic history gets another chance to be seen, discussed and appreciated—this time by a generation far removed from the period in which it was first created.