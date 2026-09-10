₱100 movie tickets nationwide on Sept. 12
First Philippine National Cinema Day brings all scheduled films down to ₱100.
First Philippine National Cinema Day brings all scheduled films down to ₱100.
Got a movie date? Make it a ₱100 movie date.
Moviegoers across the Philippines have a pretty sweet reason to head to the cinema this weekend: tickets are just ₱100 on 12 September 2026 for the country’s first-ever Philippine National Cinema Day.
That means you can catch regular movies on the schedule for a fraction of the usual price. Depending on the cinema and lineup, moviegoers can look forward to titles such as Practical Magic 2, Insidious: Out of the Further, Runner, and other local and international releases screening that day.
The nationwide celebration is organized by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines, Inc. (CEAP), together with the Film Academy of the Philippines, Film Development Council of the Philippines, MTRCB, and MMDA.
CEAP President Irene L. Jose said the event is an invitation for Filipinos to rediscover the fun of watching movies together on the big screen — popcorn, trailers, giant screen and all.
And if your weekend calendar is suddenly looking very free, here's the important part: advance ticket sales start on 10 September at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available through cinema box offices, theater websites, mobile apps, and authorized ticketing platforms. Sales are first come, first served and subject to auditorium capacity.
So whether you're craving a little magic, horror, action, or a Filipino story, ₱100 is a pretty good excuse to make a cinema run.