Got a movie date? Make it a ₱100 movie date.

Moviegoers across the Philippines have a pretty sweet reason to head to the cinema this weekend: tickets are just ₱100 on 12 September 2026 for the country’s first-ever Philippine National Cinema Day.

That means you can catch regular movies on the schedule for a fraction of the usual price. Depending on the cinema and lineup, moviegoers can look forward to titles such as Practical Magic 2, Insidious: Out of the Further, Runner, and other local and international releases screening that day.