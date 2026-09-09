“Well, disciplinary action is possible if there would be someone that would file a case for her recent statements. It is very unbecoming for the second highest official of the country to make sweeping statements against the honorable court,” he expressed.

Chua would also question the sentiments of the Vice President, recalling how they called for former President Rodrigo Duterte to be tried in a local court during the time that he was being brought to the International Criminal Court.

The lawmaker labeled the statements as “conflicting,” reiterating that lawyers were obligated to respect the institution.

“So, we can see the conflicting statements that they are saying. And as a lawyer, we are all officers of the court. So, we should give respect to the honorable justices,” he said.

Sara became a lawyer in 2005 receiving her law degree from San Sebastian College-Recoletos in May of the same year and subsequently passed the board exams on her first attempt with a grade of 80 percent.

After less than two years of practicing law, the Vice President took a move to politics as she became the Vice Mayor of Davao City as the running mate of her father in the 2007 national elections.

Amid speculation that Sara may face disbarment, Chua said that for their part the only focus was the ongoing impeachment trial at the Senate.

The solon, who was tasked as the lead prosecutor concerning Sara’s alleged misuse of confidential funds, expressed that they were drowning out external issues while the proceedings took place.

“We remain focused here and we will just let other people look into and file a case on whatever happens outside of the impeachment," he said.

The prosecution panel concluded its presentation on Article I of the impeachment last Tuesday, 8 September, after private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan informed the court that it would be dropping its remaining 15 witnesses for the confidential fund misuse case.

Of the four Articles of Impeachment, the articles on the unexplained wealth of the Vice President and her husband Atty. Mans Carpio and Sara’s alleged bribery of public officials.

The impeachment trial is set to resume next Monday, 14 September.VP Sara may face ‘disbarment complaint’ for remarks vs court – solon