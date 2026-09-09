South Korean actor So Ji Sub is making his long-awaited return to the Philippines for his 2026 Asia Fanmeeting Tour, Soulmate: The Timeless, with a one-night event set for 5 November at the New Frontier Theater.

Presented by Live Nation Philippines, the fan meeting promises an intimate evening with the Korean star, giving fans the chance to interact with him through exclusive activities and special fan benefits.

Mastercard holders can access the presale on 16 September from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. via priceless.com/music, while the Live Nation Philippines presale will take place on 17 September during the same hours for registered account holders. General ticket sales begin on 18 September at 12 p.m. through TicketNet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph.