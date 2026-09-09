“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s efforts to improve the learning outcomes of Philippine students in partnership with the Department of Education have yielded positive results,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a Palace briefing.

Castro said the share of Filipino students reaching at least PISA proficiency Level 2 rose from 23 percent to 32 percent in science, from 16 percent to 21 percent in mathematics and from 24 percent to 31 percent in reading.

She added that the Philippines surpassed 14 countries in science, 16 in mathematics and 18 in reading.

Citing a 10-year trend analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Castro said the Philippines was the fastest-improving country in reading and also posted significant gains in mathematics and continued progress in science.

Castro attributed the improvement to cooperation among the government, schools, teachers, parents and communities.

“In his message, the President emphasized that the Philippines has once again proven how good Filipino learners are, that they are hardworking and serious about their studies, and how good our teachers are at teaching,” she said.

The Palace said the government would continue building classrooms and providing schools with internet access, computers, books and other learning materials.