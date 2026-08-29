Weather authorities are monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, with one showing a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours.
The first system, designated LPA 08i, has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression during the same period.
The second system, LPA 08j, has a medium chance of intensifying into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.
The public and concerned agencies are advised to remain vigilant and monitor official updates from PAGASA.