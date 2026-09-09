The controversy arose earlier this year after motorcycle taxi rider lists linked to a Department of Social Welfare and Development cash assistance program were flagged for duplicate and conflicting entries. The discrepancies raised questions about the accuracy of rider records and compliance with government-imposed fleet caps.

The National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations of the Philippines and the National Public Transport Coalition said the issue raised concerns about fairness for transport workers who comply with government rules and limits.

The groups said riders should not be penalized for decisions made at the company level. National Riders Coalition representative Jett Cindy added that protecting riders’ livelihoods should not prevent authorities from holding motorcycle taxi companies accountable for alleged violations.

LCSP reiterated its support for the formal regulation of motorcycle taxis and policies protecting riders affected by industry limits, while calling for consistent enforcement of existing rules.