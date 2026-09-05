“The illegal reclamation is a separate case that they are also looking into,” he added.

Lacson earlier disclosed that his team had identified at least 32 projects it considered anomalous in Taguig. He alleged that some flood mitigation projects were used to disguise reclamation activities and that photographs from previously completed projects were allegedly reused to support claims for new contracts.

Cayetano has rejected Lacson’s accusations and accused him of conducting a “demolition job,” “trial by publicity,” and “witch hunt.”

“Yes, I am openly saying that Senator Panfilo Lacson is carrying out a demolition job, a trial by publicity, and a witch hunt in Taguig City,” Cayetano said in a Facebook livestream.

“But he is linking all the projects to Taguig and to me, all the titles there. It’s not only unfair, but it’s just plain wrong,” he added.

Lacson’s remarks came a day after he reported that several Taguig City Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) personnel had been arrested by police following a confrontation with Ombudsman investigators working in the Laguna de Bay reclamation area.

“Personnel of the Taguig City Public Order and Safety Office were arrested by the PNP after they tried to prevent the Ombudsman investigators from conducting an investigation in the Laguna Lake reclamation area,” Lacson said on X on Friday.

‘MISUNDERSTANDING’

However, the Taguig City government said the confrontation between its personnel and Ombudsman investigators on Friday was the result of a misunderstanding, denying that its personnel intended to interfere with the anti-graft agency’s work.

According to the city government, a POSO roving team at about 7:20 a.m. saw an unmarked black pickup parked along the bike lane of C6 Road in Barangay Sta. Ana. The team also noticed people in civilian clothes operating a drone.

The POSO personnel approached the group to ask about the vehicle and drone activity. The city said the individuals had not initially identified themselves as Ombudsman personnel.

“When they subsequently identified themselves as being from the Ombudsman, the POSO team requested identification as part of the verification process,” it said.

During the exchange, an individual who identified himself as a police major also asked for the identification of the POSO team leader and reached for his ID, according to the city. The POSO personnel responded by moving his hand away.

The team then reported the incident to its command base, which coordinated with police tactical personnel. Personnel from the Napindan Police Substation subsequently responded.

Once the identities of the group and the purpose of their activities were clarified, the POSO team left the area, allowing the Ombudsman personnel to proceed with their work, the city said.

The city said PNP Regional Mobile Force personnel later followed the POSO team after receiving a report that the situation had become tense. At the request of the group, the POSO personnel returned to the area and apologized for the misunderstanding.

The parties later went to the Ususan Police Substation, where the incident was discussed and documented in the police blotter.

“The matter was resolved peacefully, and all parties subsequently went their separate ways,” the city said.