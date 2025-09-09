‘Superman’ dragster becomes ‘Ghost Rider’

Cagayan De Oro City — A 20-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after losing control of his motorcycle while performing a stunt during a drag race, police said.

The man, identified by police only as “Paul,” was a resident of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. According to a report by Police Master Sgt. Charlie Vargas, the victim had been drinking with friends along the sea wall in Barangay Lapasan when a group of drag racers passed by, performing stunts.

Police said Paul, without wearing a helmet, mounted his new motorcycle to join the race and attempted a “Superman” stunt, a maneuver in which a rider lies prone on the seat with his legs stretched backward.

He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the right side of a parked taxi. The impact threw him onto the concrete pavement, causing severe head injuries and fractured legs.

A city Urban Search and Rescue team responded and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.