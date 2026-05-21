DA sues DPWH officials, contractors over ‘ghost’ FMR projects

The Department of Agriculture (DA) filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday morning against several public works officials and private contractors over alleged irregularities involving eight “ghost” farm-to-market road (FMR) projects in Davao Occidental valued at approximately P94 million.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. led the filing of the complaints, which accuse the respondents of corrupt practices, malversation, falsification of public documents, grave misconduct and serious dishonesty.

Laurel said the department remains committed to ensuring accountability and transparency in the use of public funds, particularly in programs intended to benefit farmers and rural communities.